Galashiels handyman given 15-month ban for drink-driving

A motorist found to be more than three times the drink-drive limit when stopped outside a school has been banned from the road for 15 months.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard that Alistair Gourlay, 53, was pulled over by police in Duns at around 4pm on November 8 as they noticed the front side of his vehicle was damaged, with smoke and steam coming from under its bonnet.

The self-employed handyman, of Halliburton Place, Galashiels, admitted he had been involved in an accident earlier.

He gave an alcohol-breath reading of 71 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “The worrying thing is that he had driven from Galashiels to Duns while more than three times the legal alcohol limit, but still felt able to drive.

“Some smoke was coming from the vehicle, which had been damaged in an accident, but he was still driving until the police pulled him over outside Berwickshire High School.

“The fact that this man was in this state and the vehicle was in that state raises concerns.”

Gourlay’s lawyer, Ed Hulme, said his client had been drinking heavily the previous night, but thought he would be okay to drive.

In addition to a 15-month ban, Gourlay was ordered to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work as an alternative to a fine.