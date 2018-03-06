Galashiels football fan admits second sectarian abuse charge

A sheriff has warned a football fan he faces jail after his second conviction for sectarian abuse.

Rangers supporter Dean Campbell appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing, struggling violently with police officers and making offensive sectarian remarks.

That offence was committed at his home in Bridge Street, Galashiels, last Monday.

The 38-year-old is already the subject of a community payback order including 100 hours’ unpaid work for directing religious abuse at others outside Reivers Sports Bar in Galashiels, a pub said to be popular with Celtic fans.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Campbell: “One of the great things about living in the Borders is that it is relatively free of this sectarian behaviour, which is a blight on other parts of the country. I will not have it.

“I will call for background reports to see if there is an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sentence was deferred until later this month for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.