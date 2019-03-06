Galashiels florist’s flower power secures Scottish Wedding Award

A Borders florist was named as best of the bunch at this year’s Scottish Wedding Awards.

Christine Hannay, owner of Scent Flowers in Galashiels, took the prize for the south of the country’s florist of the year at a ceremony in Glasgow last week.

She was the only winner from the Borders at the black-tie event, attended by 550 members of Scotland’s wedding industry.

The 41-year-old has watched her business, based at her home, bloom over the last five years, but she says winning an industry award was an unexpected bonus.

“I was delighted just to be nominated. I certainly wasn’t expecting to win it,” Christine admitted.

“The ceremony was at the Hilton hotel in Glasgow, and I just went up on my own.

“I was sitting with some other ladies, and it took me a couple of minutes to realise it was my business they were announcing.

“There were a few companies there from the Borders, but I was the only one to win, so I was really pleased to be able to bring something back for the area.”

Christine trained in floristry at Telford College in Shropshire and has worked in shops including Garlands in Edinburgh

She set up on her own five years ago after having a son and now works out of a shed at the back of her house.

“The business seems to be going from strength to strength,” she said.

“I have an 8ft-by-10ft shed out the back, and I can meet people at the venue or in their homes, so it’s a bit more comfortable for them.

“The last couple of years it has just really grown. Two years ago, I only had six weddings, last year I had 19 and I have 17 already this year.”

Last year, Christine provided floral decorations for the Galashiels Braw Lads’ Gathering, and she has been asked to do so again this summer.

“This is the second year I have got the contract for the braw lads’ gathering and it’s a huge privilege to do that,” she said.

“I absolutely love what I do. Last year, I had my first ever bride that cried on me, and it was quite a moment to see how the flowers can really move people.

“Seeing people’s faces when you go and deliver flowers is definitely the best bit.”

Hosted by STV and BBC Radio Scotland broadcaster Josie Smith, the awards celebrate professionals who have dedicated their careers to the wedding industry and aim to deliver elegant, unique and memorable weddings at a budget.

Melrose make-up artist Anna Millington was a finalist in the freelance wedding hair and makeup category, and Dryburgh Abbey Hotel in Melrose, the Kingsnowes Hotel in Galashiels and Cringletie House Hotel in Peebles were all shortlisted in the class for venues.

Lousie Murray at Cringletie House Hotel was a finalist for wedding co-ordinator of the year, and the Orde Food Company in Kelso was named among the country’s top 10 caterers.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The awards showcased once again the gold standard of the wedding sector who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional weddings that will make the happy couple and their guests experience great and emotional moments.”