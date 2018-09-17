Galashiels drug-dealer still due to get out of jail in December despite extra sentences

A man currently serving a 14-month prison sentence for drug-dealing has been given further jail terms totalling four months for other offences but won’t spend a single day longer behind bars.

John Chapman, 28, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of heroin and possessing the class-A drug at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on August 28.

He appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to another three complaints against him.

They involved being in possession of heroin and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Croft Street, Galashiels, on February 2.

Chapman also admitted the reset of a TomTom satnav found in his Laurel Grove home in Galashiels on May 4.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow requested that any jail sentences imposed not affect his original release date of December 21.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy sentenced Chapman to a total of 120 days in prison for the three complaints, reduced from five months due to his guilty plea.

That extra time will run concurrently with his current sentence so he will still get out of prison on December 21, he was told.