Galashiels drug accused jailed for stealing DVDs

A 27-year-old man is in custody following the seizure by police of heroin worth an estimated £3,500 in Galashiels.

Police officers on patrol in the town’s Beech Avenue last Friday, May 4, found theat drug haul after stopping a man and carrying out a search of his clothing.

Cannabis was found at an address in Laurel Grove in Galashiels.

It is alleged that he was found in possession of 37 grammes of the class-A drug, along with more than £500 in cash.

A search of an address in nearby Laurel Grove resulted in the discovery of around 60 grammes of herbal cannabis.

John Chapman appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court today, May 8, accused of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He is also charged with possession of heroin, obstructing police during a drugs search and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Chapman made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody by sheriff Peter Paterson.

During the same hearing, Chapman appeared on a separate complaint for stealing DVDs to the value of £20 from Tesco in Galashiels on February 17 and was jailed for 120 days.