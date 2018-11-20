Galashiels driver given four-year ban over A7 crash after taking drugs

A motorist has been banned from the road for four years at Selkirk Sheriff Court after crashing his car while under the influence of drugs.

Gareth Jones, 48, was also put under night-time curfew at his home in Church Street, Galashiels, for the next eight months between 8pm and 7am after admitting driving while unfit through drugs and also careless driving.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told how Jones headed south on the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road towards Galashiels after he had taken aprazalom, a tranquilizer, and was “certainly unfit to drive”.

Mr Fraser added: “He lost control of his vehicle and crashed it. He suffered various injuries. This happened at 11.30pm.”

Jones was also given a two-year drug treatment and testing order.