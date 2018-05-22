Galashiels drink-driver banned from road for three years

A motorist has been banned from the road for three years after admitting a second drink-driving offence within a decade.

John Quarry, 66, of Talisman Avenue, Galashiels, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 38 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

That offence was committed in Melrose Road and Talisman Avenue in Galashiels on April 21.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that Quarry came to the attention of the police after they spotted a vehicle weaving over the white lines in the centre of the road.

Defence lawyer Greg McDonnel said his client had been in Jedburgh and felt he was all right to drive.

He admitted his client had a previous disqualification from nine years ago and realised there would be an automatic disqualification of three years.

Mr McDonnel said: “He has pled guilty at the first opportunity. He is very remorseful.”

In addition to being banned from driving, Quarry was fined £200.