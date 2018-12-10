Galashiels drink-driver banned from road for 16 months

A woman has been banned from the road for 16 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting two drink-driving offences in the space of two months.

June McKain, 58, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 96 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, in the Asda car park in Galashiels on July 19.

She also admitted repeating the offence in the same car park in September, that time with a reading of 42 microgrammes.

In addition to being disqualified, McKain, of Ladhope Crescent, Galashiels, was fined £320.