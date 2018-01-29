Galashiels club does Burns proud

The national bard was remembered in style at the annual supper of Galashiels Burns Club in the town’s Volunteer Hall on Friday evening.

New club president Alastair Christie had already set the scene earlier in the day by placing a wreath over the Burns statue in Lawyer’s Brae to mark the poet’s birthday after the town clock had played Braw Braw Lads at 2pm.

And at the event itself, members turned out in force to listen to Ian Fallas proposing the immortal memory of Robert Burns, which was followed by Roy Mack giving the Toast to the Lassies and former president David Sanderson providing the bagpipe entertainment, and Stuart Anderson on the accordion.

In keeping with tradition, the great chieftain of the pudding race was piped into the hall by Billy Easson.

Grant Lees provided an excellent address to the haggis, while Robert McGurn performed Burns poems Holy Willie’s Prayer and Tam O’Shanter.