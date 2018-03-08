Galashiels accused ordered to abstain from boozing

A man accused of assaulting his wife has been ordered not to drink any alcohol until the outcome of a trial.

Kevin Johnston, 43, pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to striking her hand with a pool cue, punching her in the face and throwing a metal fan at her at their Croft Street home in Galashiels on February 26.

A trial date was fixed for May 10, with an intermediate hearing on April 9.

The crown said it would not object to bail if Johnston could provide a different address.

Defence lawyer Sophie Russell said Johnston’s wife wanted him to come back to the family home to help with childcare, adding that on the night of the alleged offence, both had been drinking.

Sheriff Peter Paterson allowed bail to the Croft Street address with the special condition that Johnston does not consume any alcohol and agrees to a breath test if required by a police officer.