Galashiels 25-year-old accused of rape and child sex offences

A 25-year-old man has appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of historical sex abuse offences allegedly committed over a five-year period.

Jay Graham, giving an address in Galashiels, faces three allegations of rape and charges of lewd and libidinous practices and unlawful sexual intercourse with a child.

Those charges all relate to the same female, the court heard.

Graham’s alleged offences are said to have been committed between 2006 and 2011 in the Borders.

Graham made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

No date has been given for his next appearance in court, but he was released on bail in the meantime.