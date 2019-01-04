Galashiels 24-year-old fined £200 after being caught with cocaine

A man found in possession of cocaine during a night out in Galashiels has been fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Danilo Difiore, 24, of Barr Road, Galashiels, admitted having the class-A drug on him during the early hours of September 30.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that offence was committed at 2.15am in Bank Close, Galashiels.

He explained: “Police officers were on duty and saw the accused go into a lane leading to Bank Close.

“There are pubs and clubs in the nearby vicinity and the area is well known for drug-taking.

“The accused appeared to be intoxicated by something. He seemed nervous and fidgety and when he was searched a plastic bag with powder in was found.”

The court heard that Difiore had paid £40 that night for the bag of cocaine.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said: “He was on a night out with friends and someone suggested trying cocaine. Foolishly he agreed as he had never done it before.

“He has learned his lesson through this process.”

Mr Hulme added that his client had been fully co-operative with the police.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre cut Difiore’s fine from £300 to £200 because of his early guilty plea.