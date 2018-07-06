Galashiels 23-year-old told to behave himself after admitting threatening neighbours

A man made threats to neighbours after they complained to the police about the noise he was making.

Jordan Cunningham pleaded guilty to a statutory breach of the peace in Gala Park, Galashiels, on April 25.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that the 23-year-old had moved in with his brother and complaints were made about noise coming from the flat.

When Cunningham saw the neighbours, said to be in their teens, walking along the street, he approached them, swearing and pointing and asking why they had phoned the police.

Mr Fraser said the couple were left visibly shaken by Cunningham’s behaviour.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow accepted that a crime had been committed but suggested it was at the lower end of the scale.

He added: “He knows it should not have happened.”

Mr Dow said there had been no further problems since Cunningham had moved to a new address in Church Square, Galashiels.

Sentence was deferred until September 24 for good behaviour.