Galashiels 22-year-old fined £225 over bar-room brawl

A man has been fined £225 at Selkirk Sheriff Court after getting involved in a fight in a Galashiels bar.

Jordan Whittaker, 22, of Chris Paterson Place, Galashiels, pleaded guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner and struggling and fighting with another man, leaving him injured.

That brawl took place in Reivers Sports Bar in Galashiels on December 23.

The court heard that the victim had already been asked by staff to leave the High Street bar but went back in and was confrontational towards the accused.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Whittaker lost his temper and picked the man up and threw him to the floor, resulting in bruising to his face and a cut to his eyebrow.

Whittaker’s not-guilty plea to struggling violently with police officers in the Hunters Hall pub, also in Galashiels High Street, on the same evening was accepted by the crown.