Galashiels 20-year-old ordered to behave himself after admitting obstructing police and having lock knife

A 20-year-old has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months after he admitted obstructing police and possession of a lock knife.

Jake Osborn, now living at Gala Park in Galashiels, climbed out of a window of a house in Howden Road, Jedburgh, on June 18, and tried to run away from officers pursuing him, a court heard.

The knife possession offence was committed in Jedburgh’s Blair Avenue.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until April 1 next year.

Not-guilty pleas to charges of placing a pillow over his mother’s face and struggling violently with her and also threatening to harm himself with a crossbow were accepted by the crown.