Galafoot Bridge to be closed overnight for two weeks

Galafoot Bridge, near Galashiels, is to be shut overnight for two weeks beginning this Thursday, February 14.

Night-time closures will be in force from 9pm to 6am daily as work continues on the second phase of an £800,000 revamp of the Tweed crossing under way since February 4 and timetabled to last 12 weeks.

The A6091 Galashiels-Newtown road will be shut between Kingsknowe and Tweedbank roundabout during those hours.

The advertised westbound diversion will be via the A68, A699 and A7, but Lowood Bridge will remain open.

Vehicles travelling east will be diverted via the B6360 Abbotsford House road and lorries will go via the A7, A699 and A68.

The overnight closures are to allow hydrodemolition of patches of concrete, and those living nearby are being warned to expect disruption.

“Sound reduction measures will be in place to minimise noise from the site, but due to the nature of the work, some noise disruption is still likely,” said a spokesman for trunk road operator Amey.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Unfortunately, this work cannot be carried out under day working as it requires the use of the full carriageway to ensure the safety of road workers and the travelling public.

“These closures will be advertised on the variable message signs located on the A7 in Galashiels, Selkirk and the A68.

“This essential work will ensure the bridge remains safe for use and fit for purpose, in addition to significantly prolonging the life of the structure and reducing the need for more extensive repairs in the future.”

Galafoot Bridge will remain open as normal to traffic travelling west during the day.

Eastbound traffic will continue to be diverted via the A7 to the B6360 from Abbotsford to Tweedbank.

For updates on the works to the bridge, go to scottishtrunkroadsse.amey.co.uk/current-works