Eleven Gala Waterways Group volunteers last Saturday continued clearing vegetation at the Skinworks Cauld beside B&Q in Galashiels.

A few willow trees near the Gala Water were cut back and a child’s bicycle was recovered from the river. About eight cubic metres of prunings were removed to a skip provided by Scottish Borders Council.

The group’s next work party will be on Saturday, March 2.

For more information, contact David Usher by telephoning 01896 753620, or email davidjusher@btinternet.com