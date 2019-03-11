Gala Waterways Group’s gravestone find

Seventeen Gala Waterways Group volunteers cleared rubbish from the north bank of the Gala Water, from the viewpoint near the Skinworks Cauld downstream beyond the Halfords store.

They collected 97 kg of rubbish, around 400 kg of metal pipes and bars, and other large items. One interesting item was part of a gravestone on river bank near Hunters Bridge. The inscription read: “aged 10 years Bessie Oct. 1856-Oct.1866”.

Gala Waterways Group’s spring clean is being held on Saturday, April 6, from 10am-noon, meeting at the riverside car park opposite the transport interchange.