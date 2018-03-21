Gala supporters lead Doddie Gump through Rome

Two Galashiels pipers and a drummer helped lead 5,000 Scottish rugby supporters two and a half miles through Rome to its Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The so-called march of 1,000 headbands to the Italy v Scotland Six Nations match served as the finale of the Doddie Gump campaign after seeing a combined 50,000 miles walked in aid the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Part of a group of 12 Galashiels and Kelso supporters, the Galashiels Ex-Servicemen’s Pipe Band members, not only took part in the 2.5mile walk from the Piazza del Popolo, but ended up forming the very front row.

Piper Elizabeth Easson, who led the massed band alongside husband Billy said: “Leading the Doddie Gump was amazing. It was so emotional as some of us know Doddie and his family personally.

“We posted on Facebook that we’d be bringing our pipes to the march and others did the same, coming together to form a band at the front.

“We were joined by pipers from around Scotland including Dundee, Glasgow and Aberdeen so there was a brilliant atmosphere and great camaraderie.”

“The amount raised was fantastic and to think it will fund much needed research and support makes it all so worthwhile.

“Scotland’s win was the icing on the cake.”