Gala’s walking festival organisers issue plea for helpers

A plea for help at this year’s Galashiels Walking Festival has gone out from organisers desperate to see more hands on deck this spring.

The weekend-long event, which attracts walkers from across the county, came under threat after main organiser Tracey Alder almost stepped down due to lack of volunteers coming forward.

However, vowing to carry on she last week issued a plea to the town’s community council and its residents to help.

“We have these events to try to bring people to the Borders but they cannot be run by the same people every time,” she said. “We need everybody’s help, even it it’s just manning the Focus Centre when we are getting people in and out. “ Tracey said the current core of six volunteers found themselves manning the Livingstone Place base, where walks begin and end and where refreshments are handed out, for up to 11 hours some days during last year’s festival and warned they are not prepared to do that again.

“I was going to give it up but I am not because I don’t get defeated very well,” Tracey added. “But we just cannot do it without the help.”

Helpers are needed for both leading walks and manning the registration point.

Anyone willing to volunteer at this year’s festival, taking place from April 26 to 28, can contact Tracey on 07547024592.

More information can be found at: www.galawalk.co.uk or search Galashiels Weekend Walking Festival on Facebook.