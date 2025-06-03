​​Gala Fairydean Rovers academy coach Welsh Curran given award for contribution to football in Borders

Manager Welsh Curran on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs (Photo: Fearne Miller)

​​Gala Fairydean Rovers academy coach Welsh Curran has been given an award in recognition of his contribution to football in the Borders.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curran is also manager of Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and that accolade follows guiding them to a trophy double last season, winning the Border Amateur Football Association’s B division title for the first time in their current incarnation and the Beveridge Cup for the second.

Graeme McIver, chairman of Rovers’ community trust, made that presentation to Curran at Saturday’s end-of-season award ceremony for his academy squad, saying “The trust could not function were it not for the time and efforts of all of our volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are lucky to have so many fantastic coaches giving up their time and energy to provide young people with the opportunity to train and play football.

“In the case of Welsh, he coaches not only one football team but three in total. Along with running the adult amateur team, Welsh also coaches the academy 2009 squad and the 2012 development squad.

“Each year the community trust recognises an outstanding contribution to local football, and in the case of Welsh Curran it is certainly very well deserved.”

Curran said: “I want to recognise the support I’ve received from Lee Martin at the amateurs, Dave Jackson at the 2009s, Chris Wilson and Ian Johnston at the 2012s and from my wife Lana that allows me to help with football in my community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to say that if it wasn’t for a certain person, Scott Ritchie, believing in my football ability when I was 17 I wouldn’t have been the player and coach I am today.

“My message is keep believing and never give up.”