Further feedback being sought on plans to close Hawick school

Final feedback is now being sought on plans to close St Margaret’s RC Primary School in Hawick.

A statutory consultation period ended in January, and views submitted during it will be included in a report to be presented to the Scottish Borders Council meeting in April that will decide the fate of the Buccleuch Terrace school.

In advance of that meeting, an additional three-week consultation period is being held from today until March 29 to give people the opportunity to submit any further comments.

A report on the proposed closure is available to read online at www.scotborders.gov.uk/stmargarets and also at the school and in Hawick Library.

East Berwickshire councillor Carol Hamilton, the authority’s executive member for children and young people, said: “We would like to thank everyone for the feedback they have provided so far in relation to these proposals.

“All the issues raised have been added to the revised report, and we are now looking for people to give us any final views or comments that they may have before it is presented to elected members for their decision.”