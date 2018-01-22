Funeral to be held this week for Borders murder victim Pauline Cockburn

A funeral will be held this Friday, January 26, for a Borders woman believed to have been murdered by her partner on Boxing Day.

Pauline Cockburn, 48, was found dead at Kevin Armstrong’s home in the village of Heiton, near Kelso.

The body of Mr Armstrong, 53, was also found in the house, leading to suspicions that the tragedy was a murder then suicide.

Mother-of-three Pauline was a carer for SB Cares.

Her funeral will take place at Kelso North Parish Church, in Bowmont Street, at noon before she is buried at nearby Ferneyhill Cemetery.

A funeral notice posted by her family says she was “tragically taken away from us at Christmas 2017”.

It adds: “Dearly loved mother of Paul, Zoe and Tegan, always full of fun and loving care for her family.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Pauline’s death is being treated as murder whilst Kevin’s death is not suspicious.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.”