Funeral plans set for tragic Melrose lad who was ‘full of life’

Plans are being drawn up to say a final farewell to road accident victim George Crawford in a manner befitting his life.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday, October 30, and his father wants it to be a joyous occasion.

The popular agriculture student, who died in tragic circumstances last week aged 20, will be laid to rest at Waird’s Cemetery in Melrose, at the foot of his beloved Eildon Hills.

His father Cameron told us: “I don’t want people to be sad on that day.

“George was full of life, and he had a full life, and that is the spirit I would like this occasion to have.

“George is on a different journey now, and we should be looking at the high spots of his life, not the low ones.

“He will be buried first at Wairds at 11am, after which there will be a celebration of his life at Melrose Parish Church at 1pm.

“All will be made welcome – the more the merrier.”