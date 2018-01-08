Fundraising’s child’s play for Hawick pair

Brian and Lesley Robertson opened the doors of their house and small “occasional” art gallery, Zembla, in Hawick, raising more than £4,000 to buy toys for Borders General Hospital children’s ward.

Zembla has just celebrated its second anniversary, and to thank visitors and artists for their support over that time, the couple wanted to “give something back”.

Brian explained:“We asked 36 artists to alter in any way they saw fit an existing postcard – whether by paint, drawing, collage – whatever – and donate it to our charity exhibition. By then pricing every work at £100, it gave people a chance to buy some original work from first-class artists at a superb price, and do some good into the bargain”

Karen Wilson, fundraising manager for NHS Borders charity The Difference, said “We are incredibly grateful to Brian and Lesley for their hard work and effort in organising such a wonderfully unique event.

“New toys for the children’s ward are always gratefully received, but even more so around this time of year.”

As well as the artists, Brian and Lesley are grateful to Framework Edinburgh, IKEA, Johnstons of Elgin, Tempest Brewing Co. and the Hawick branches of Lidl and Sainsbury’s for their support of this event.

The “Artists Postcards” show featured works by: David Blackaller, Martin Boyce, Lise Bratton and Graeme Murray, John Byrne, Joyce Cairns, James Castle, Jimmy Cauty, Laurie Clark and Thomas A. Clark, Doug Cocker, James Cosgrove, Michael Craik, Andrew Cranston, Hanna Ten Doornkaat, Helen Douglas, Ronnie Forbes, Alasdair Gray, Vivienne Haig, Jake Harvey, Alan Johnston, Tommy Lydon, Andrew Mackenzie, Norman McBeath, Jonathan Meades, Mary Morrison, Glen Onwin, Jacki Parry, Toby Paterson, Jim Pattison, Colin Philip, Marion Piper, Mooie Scott, Ross Sinclair, John Taylor, Hayley Tompkins, Katie Ward and Tom Wilmott.

z The photograph features Skye and Callum Sommerville, friends of Brian and Lesley, who helped with the cheque presentation.