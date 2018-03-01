Fundraisers appealing for lots for auction in memory of Hawick teenager

The legacy of a Hawick teenager killed by cancer will be celebrated at a charity auction later this year.

Anthony Mundell, of Stirches, lost his fight to survive renal cell kidney cancer in February 2009 at the age of 13.

His family have since kept his memory alive through Anthony Mundell Memorial Fund.

A variety of fundraising activities helped pay for a caravan near Dumfries offering respite and relaxation to families of children suffering terminal or life-limiting illnesses.

Further fundraising is now being lined up, and businesses and individuals are being invited to donate lots for a charity auction to be held at Hawick Golf Club on Saturday, September 15.

The event is in aid of both the charitable fund and the Vertish Hill golf club.

For details, call Anthony’s dad, Keith, on 07850 759026 or email keithmundell@hotmail.co.uk

It was Anthony himself who got the fundraising under way back in June 2008, when, despite his illness, he walked across the Forth Road Bridge between Edinburgh and Fife to raise money for the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in the former.