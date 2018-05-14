From bus stop to walk start before Borders fundraisers step out

Forty-one walkers from all over the Borders took part in the annual sponsored walk organised by the Selkirk local committee of Cancer Research UK.

Pictured are some of the walkers waiting in Selkirk, ready to be bussed to the 20-mile walk’s starting point at Dryhope in the Yarrow Valley. From there participants headed for Traquair, then the Three Brethren and on to the finish in Selkirk. The weather was perfect for walking.

This event has been held every year since 1988 – with the exception of 2001, due to the foot-and-mouth epidemic – raising a total in excess of £150,000.

Organisers are indebted to the many people who help out on the day, including Borders Buses, who provided transport to the starting point of the walk, and Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team for their reassuring presence.

The walk is normally held on the last Sunday of April – if you would like to register an interest in next year’s trek, telephone Joyce Wright on 0794 7781675.