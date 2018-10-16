Frightened Rabbit to be joined by Kathryn Joseph and Honeyblood’s Stina Tweeddale at Sleep in the Park

Frightened Rabbit will be joined by Honeyblood’s Stina Tweeddale and singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph as well as the Twilight Sad’s James Graham and Andy MacFarlane at this year’s Sleep in the Park event in Glasgow.

Their set at the charity fundraiser will be their first since the death of Selkirk-born frontman Scott Hutchison in May at the age of 36.

Kathryn Joseph.

Frightened Rabbit are one of two acts to play at last year’s inaugural Sleep in the Park in Edinburgh last December taking part second time round too, the other being Amy Macdonald.

Macdonald, accompanied by KT Tunstall, will be playing again this time round, on Saturday, December 8, at all four cities hosting the event – Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee, as well as Glasgow.

The last shows Frightened Rabbit, formed in Selkirk in 2003, played together were in March for a tour to mark the 10th anniversary of the release of their second album, 2008’s The Midnight Organ Fight, though Scott and younger brother Grant did hit the road in April and the start of May with their other band, Mastersystem, to promote their debut LP, Dance Music.

Grant, 34, drummer for both acts, said: “On December 8 this year, myself, Billy and Andy will be taking part in Sleep in the Park, a very special event in Glasgow.

Honeyblood's Stina Tweeddale.

“Frightened Rabbit were asked by Social Bite Bite earlier this year and agreed that after the success of last year and the fact this year was going to be even more ambitious we should definitely take part.

“The difference that this event and Social Bite as an organisation has made to the problem of homelessness in Scotland is truly incredible and inspirational.

“After taking part in the actual sleepout last year, I got a tiny glimpse into what sleeping rough in this country is like and it changed me forever.

“I was lucky enough to be able to get back in my car and drive home to my flat after just one night, but those eight hours left a lasting impression on me.

“This year, across four cities and hosting dozens of great bands, Sleep in the Park and Social Bite will attempt to have that same impact on many more people and raise enough money and awareness to one day eradicate homelessness in Scotland.

“Sign up to sleep out this year in your city and, believe me, you’ll feel differently on December 9 about sleeping rough in Scotland.

“We decided that we should still perform at the event after Scott’s death because Scott helped so many people while he was alive, and through the music he wrote, we wish to do the same.”

Inverness-born Joseph, 43, has released two albums, 2015’s Bones You Have Thrown Me and Blood I’ve Spilled and August’s From When I Wake the Want Is.

Edinburgh-born Tweeddale, 29, is half of indie rock duo Honeyblood, formed in Glasgow in 2012. They too have released two LPs – their self-titled debut, a No 99 hit in 2014, and Babes Never Die, a No 50 in 2016.

Grant added: “We will be joined on stage by James and Andy from the Twilight Sad, Kathryn Joseph and more to perform Frightened Rabbit songs and a couple of Scott’s favourite covers.

“Come join us and make noise and make change.”

For further details, go to www.sleepinthepark.co.uk