Friendships made and tradition kept

The first bout of rain in what seemed like ages just happened to fall right as riders were about to leave for the Galashiels Braw lads’ gathering’s latest Threepwood rideout.

The traditional meeting of the Galashiels Braw Lad and Braw Lass and the Lauder Cornet was a long way off being a washout, however.

Gathering chairman Jodie Millar said: “It did rain, but it wasn’t too bad. We were about to ride in our waistcoats, but it wasn’t to be.

“It was a good evening, with 61 horses heading to the Threepwood crossroads from Galashiels to meet the cornet and his 120 followers.”

At the crossroads, Braw Lad Greg Kelly and Braw Lass Kimberley O’May and their attendants greeted Lauder Cornet Chris Rogerson and his lass Caitlin Megahy and right and left-hand men.

Threepwood medals were exchanged by all the principals before the joint cavalcade made its way to the town hall in Lauder, where they danced the traditional eightsome reel.