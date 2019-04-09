Four-month jail sentence for Hawick booze thief

A shoplifter has been jailed for four months for stealing booze from a Hawick convenience store.

David Cotton, 20, of Wilton Crescent, Hawick, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to stealing three bottles of wine from the McColl’s shop in Kenilworth Avenue, Burnfoot, at 6.15am on January 13.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the value of the wine was £22.50 and Cotton was already subject to three bail orders at the time of the offence.

He explained: “It was 6.15am and he was seen to come into the shop while staff were stocking the shelves.

“The glass bottles clinking together were heard, and this was captured on CCTV.

“He could not have bought the alcohol at that time in the morning.”

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “He does not remember this incident. He was drinking far too much at the time.”

He added that Cotton is currently serving a custodial sentence and asked that any fresh sentence not affect his release date of June 12.

That request was granted, Cotton being given a four-month prison term to run concurrently with his present sentence.