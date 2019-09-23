Four injured in two-vehicle crash near Galashiels

The accident happened last night near Glenmayne on the A7.
Four people were taken to hospital last night following a two-vehicle collision on the A7 near Galashiels.

The incident, involving an Audi A4 and a Ford C Max happened near Glenmayne at around 8.45pm yesterday evening (Sunday, September 22).

Emergency services attended the scene and the 22-year-old male driver of the Audi was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, suffering from spinal injuries.

A 17-year-old passenger in the Audi was taken to the Borders General Hospital.

THe 47-year-old driver of the Ford was found to be seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh, while his eight-year-old female passenger was also taken to hospital, with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident.