Four Borders beers feature in Aldi festival line-up.

Four Borders beers feature in supermarket chain Aldi’s 15th Scottish Beer Festival promotion.

They are Broughton Ales’ Old Jock; Old Worthy Brewing Co’s Yuzu Lemon Scurvy, also from Broughton; Soma IPA, produced by Tempest Brewing Co at Tweedbank; and Summer Cloud, a new brew from Born in the Borders at Lanton, near Jedburgh.

Old Jock, an award-winning Scotch strong ale with an alcohol-by-volume content of 6.7%, is one of Broughton Ales’ core range of beers. It costs £1.79 for a 500ml bottle.

Yuzu Lemon Scurvy is a 5.5% ABV wheat beer infused with whisky and marmalade costing £1.49 for a 330ml can.

Also available in 330ml cans, Summer Cloud is billed as being exclusive to Aldi. It has an ABV of 4.5% and costs £1.29.

Soma IPA, pictured, another award-winner, weighs in at 6.8ABV. Previously known as Bomber IPA, it costs £1.99 for a 330ml bottle.

The four Borders beers are among 35 available as part of the festival, on now at the German-based cut-price chain’s two stores in the region, at Galashiels and Hawick, and 79 others nationwide.

The festival is expected to generate more than £110,000 for the 35 breweries involved.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for Aldi in Scotland, said: “Over the past six years, the Aldi Scottish Beer Festival has become synonymous with bringing exciting new styles, flavours and breweries to fans across the country.

“The 15th festival is no different. We’re proud to stock a record number of exclusive-to-Aldi bottles as well as welcoming eight new Scottish breweries making their festival debut.

“Since the first Scottish Beer Festival launched in 2012, the festivals have generated in excess of £2m worth of sales for the breweries involved, helping to support and grow Scotland’s craft beer industry and placing Scottish beers firmly on the radar of countless consumers.”