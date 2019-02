Henry Douglas receives a cheque for £1,000 on behalf of the trustees of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation from Marion Dodd, musical director of the Roxburgh Singers, following their recent performance of Handel’s Messiah in Melrose Parish Church.

The Roxburgh Singers are now looking forward to performing Beethoven and Brahms with renowned South African pianists Ben Schoeman and Tessa Uys at their next concert on Saturday, May 25, again in Melrose Parish Church.