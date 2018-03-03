Former soldier fined £300 over confrontation in Lauder

A former soldier involved in a confrontation with housing association workers while holding a knife has been fined £300 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Kelvin Clark pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner outside his home in Scott Road, Lauder, on August 23 last year.

The 55-year-old also admitted possession of a knife and had sentence deferred for that offence for six months for good behaviour.

Tessa Bradley, prosecuting, told a previous hearing that Scottish Borders Housing Association employees were carrying out work to a neighbouring property at around 9am.

She said: “There were four men going back and forwards to their van, which involved going past Mr Clark’s home.

“The accused appeared and told them not to walk over the grass, and a workman replied that he did not realise he had done so.

“The accused got agitated, and other witnesses saw him get aggressive and that he was holding a knife.”

Police were called out and found one knife behind the front door of Clark’s home and another in its kitchen.

It was confirmed that the one at the front door was the one he was holding during the confrontation.

The court heard Clark told police that he had taken the knife out because “there were more of them than him”, adding: “I did not threaten anyone.”

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client formerly served with the Royal Artillery’s commandos but left in 1982 and had done private security work since then.

He said his doctor had diagnosed him as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

Mr Hulme added: “He is proud of his garden, and he felt the workmen were destroying his garden when clearing things out from the neighbouring property.”