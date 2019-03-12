Former Selkirk Common Riding standard bearer admits embezzling £16,000 from mother-in-law

A former Selkirk Common Riding standard bearer has admitted embezzling £16,000 from a relative.

Kirsten Darling, 35, stole that money while acting under a welfare and financial power of attorney granted to her and her husband Roland for her mother-in-law as she was suffering from dementia at that time.

Kirsten Darling at 2016's Selkirk Common Riding.

She pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to committing that offence at her home in the town’s Leslie Place between April and July last year.

Darling, a former Royal Air Force chef, was Selkirk Ex-Soldiers’ Association’s standard bearer at the town’s 2016 common riding,

She had sentence deferred until Monday, April 8, for the production of background reports.