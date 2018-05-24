Former Galashiels diner to be turned into office

Planning approval has been granted for the conversion of a former bar and restaurant in Galashiels into an office and industrial unit.

The application has been granted for the former Buddies American diner and grill in the town’s High Street.

Carlos Clarke, the council’s lead planning officer, said: “This application seeks consent to convert a former public house, more recently a bar and restaurant, to form offices and a light industrial workshop,

“The proposal comprises no external alterations aside from removal of a shipping container which, in any case, has outstayed its consent which was granted for five years in 2011.

“The property is located within the town centre, and comprises a single-storey building with a frontage onto the High Street. It is flanked by residential, commercial and industrial uses and backs onto an area alongside a nearby job centre, as well as industrial area beyond to the west.

“The proposal will support the town centre, and provide accessible business space within a highly accessible location near to other industrial uses, without coming into conflict with other uses.”