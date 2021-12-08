Town provost Watson McAteer at the site of the blaze adjacent to the town's vaccination centre. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said there were no injuries sustained as a consequence of the fire at the ex-Glenmac Mill in Crown Close.

The spokesperson added that the blaze “may have been started deliberately”, with unconfirmed reports that youngsters were seen running from the scene.

Forensic tests will be carried out to try and establish the cause once a safety inspection of the building has been carried out.

The fire-damaged Glenmac mill today. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Meanwhile, the town’s Covid-19 vaccination centre located close to the ex-mill is operating normally.

Town provost Watson McAteer said: “From a police point of view they obviously think it may have been started deliberately but they are waiting for the forensic examination.