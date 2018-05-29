Football fan obsessed with Liverpool hacked into players’ email accounts

An obsessed football fan has admitted hacking into the private email accounts of English Premier League stars.

Peter Doswell used a computer at his home in Selkirk to gain unauthorised access to the Liverpool Football Club players’ inboxes.

He had initially denied the offence, potentially triggering a trial and leading to the possibility of the unnamed Champions League finalists having to travel north to the Borders to give evidence in court.

However, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to knowingly causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure unauthorised access to a program or data held on another computer.

That offence was committed at two addresses in Selkirk between April 1 and April 20 last year.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “This relates to the accused hacking the email accounts of members of Liverpool Football Club.

“He clearly has an obsession with that club from the examination of that computer.

“It is quite clear that background reports will be required.”

Lawyer Ross Dow said a report commissioned by the defence indicates that Doswell is not an experienced hacker.

Sentence was deferred until July 2 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.

A not-guilty plea to a second charge of being in possession of indecent images of children was accepted by the crown.