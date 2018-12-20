Food store hit by snack thieves

Raiders made off with juice, crisps and sweets after breaking into Barnett’s Catering’s shop in Selkirk’s Mill Road on Monday.

Staff arrived on Tuesday morning to find the shop’s window had been broken using a large rock, enabling thieves to enter the premises and steal goods from the front of the shop, popular with residents and workers in Dunsdale Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A shop was broken into, with food items stolen, in Mill Street in the early hours of Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing, and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

Witnesses can call police on 101 with any information, quoting incident number 0467 of December 17.