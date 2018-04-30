Floral fun for Midlem SWI members

Susie Finlayson, vice-chair of Roxburghshire SWI federation, H&H committee chair and member of Wiltondean SWI, led Midlem members, pictured, in their efforts to embroider a small floral picture.

Susie is holding embroidery workshops throughout the year at the BordersTextile Towerhouse, Hawick – anyone interested can contact her on 07878 290113.

The Midlem SWI competition for a floral arrangement in a teacup resulted – 1, Isobel Hogarth; 2, Gweyn Williamson; rhubarb and ginger jam – 1, Sheena Galloway; 2, Mary Wales. The next meeting is on Tuesday, May 8, when members will hear about the Blood Bikes charity. Competitions – a spring scene photograph and a health bar.