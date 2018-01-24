Floods recede and roads reopen.

Roads in the Borders were slowly returning back to normal this afternoon as the impact of flooding started to recede.

Several roads were closed as water levels rose significantly overnight, leading to 12 flood warnings being issued as melting snow and persistent rain led to rivers and streams breaking their banks.

Border Meringues, Jedburgh

Roads forced to close included the A68 at Jedburgh, the B709 at Ettrick Valley, the A6088 from Hawick to Bonchester Bridge and the B6401, shut at Caverton Mill.

But as the afternoon progressed and the impact of the flooding lessened, three of those roads were able to reopen by 5pm, the A68, the A6088 and the B709.

SEPA flood warnings are still in place for several areas of the region, including: Tweedbank to Floors; the Tweed in Peebles; the Tweed from Peebles to Yair Bridge; Lindean; Romannobridge to Lyne Station; Monteviot to Kelso; and Drumelzier to Dawyck.

A68 Jedburgh

Duck row Jedburgh