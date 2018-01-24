Flooding closes roads in Borders and householders warned to be on alert

The Borders are on flood alert today, January 24, as river levels across the region continue to rise.

A total of 12 flood warnings have been issued as melting snow and persistent rain led to many rivers and streams breaking their banks

The A68 is now closed at Jedburgh.

In response, Scottish Borders Council has convened a team in its emergency planning bunker to deal with the flood issues as several roads across the region are closed, including the A68 at Jedburgh, the B709 at Ettrick Valley, the A6088 from Hawick to Bonchester Bridge and the B6401, shut at Caverton Mill.

Most other roads are passable with care but there is a lot of surface water and areas of standing water.

Near Selkirk, both the Yarrow and Ettrick valleys are at risk of flooding throughout this morning, and residents in lower lying properties around Lindean have also been warned of potential problems.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued an amber flood alert for the Borders, with two red flood warnings for the Ettrick Valley and from Hawick to Monteviot.

Within the last hour, the Teviot burst its banks in the Mansfield Road area of Hawick. That prompted Hawick Volunteer Flood Group to mobilise its resources, with sandbags being made available at the town fire station and at the Common Haugh.

Householders in at-risk areas near the Tweed in Peebles have been advised to take precautions, with the nearest sandbag store being at the town’s fire station.

With the Tweed not expected to peak until close to lunchtime, places at risk include Whitestone Park, the Peebles Swimming Pool area, Tweed Avenue and Walker’s Haugh.

The Lyne Water above Peebles is also causing concern, with motorists being advised to avoid the B7056 around Halmyre Mains, while standing water on the B712 is also causing problems.

Low-lying properties along the Tweed between Tweedbank and Kelso have also been alerted to potential flood risk.

Flooding is expected on Annay Road in Melrose, and there is a risk of flooding to Melrose Garden Centre.

Properties in Jedburgh are at risk too, especially along Pleasance, downstream of Bridge Street and around the fire station.

Residents are reminded that the nearest sandbag stores are at the fire stations in Galashiels and Kelso.

The public has been advised to remain vigilant and remember to take any actions they can to help protect themselves and their properties.

Advice and information is also available on 0345 9881188.

If you haven’t already signed up to receive free flood messages, you can register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup