Flood warnings issued for parts of Borders

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Borders following heavy rain last night, March 11.

Melting snow has added to the problem, leading to a region-wide flood alert being issued and specific flood warnings being in place for the Ettrick Valley, near Selkirk, and the along the River Tweed between Drumelzier and Dawyck in Peeblesshire until further notice.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency is warning that several stretches of the Ettrick Water, mainly between the Deephope and Hopehouse caravan parks, as well as along the B709 road, are expected to burst their banks as water levels rise.

There is also a risk of the access to Thirlestane Gardens being cut off, it warns.

The B712 road near Drumelzier is also expected to be flooded in parts.

“There is a risk of flooding of the access roads at Rachan Home Farm and Drumelzier Place, as well as flooding to low-lying agricultural land,” said an agency spokesperson.

“Standing water on roads, including the B712, may lead to difficult driving conditions.”

Scottish Borders Council’s nearest sandbag stores are at Selkirk’s Philiphaugh rugby ground and Shawpark Crescent fire station and at Broughton Primary School.

For further information, call 0345 988 1188.