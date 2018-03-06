Flood alert issued for Borders

A flood alert has been issued for the Borders as last week’s snow continues to melt.

The warning has been put out by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency as drivers and householders face having to contend with surface water not only from snow piled many feet high by the sides of some roads by snowploughs melting but also from rain.

An agency spokesperson said: “Persistent rain is forecast to affect the area on Tuesday.

“This, in combination with melting snow in lower areas, brings a risk of flooding from surface water.

“There is also a risk of flooding from smaller rivers on Tuesday

“Remain vigilant and remember it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

“If you haven’t already signed up to receive free flood messages, call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.

“Your Floodline quick dial number for this area is 2340.”

Scottish Borders Council chief executive Tracey Logan added: “While we continue to deal with snow clearance, we are now preparing for potential flooding, ensuring sandbag stores are stocked and checking flood grilles, for example.

“There is a degree of uncertainty about the volume of rain we may see during Tuesday morning and early afternoon, and, combined with the risk of large quantities of melting snow at lower levels, there is a real risk of surface water flooding.

“We are also closely monitoring local river levels as they too may be impacted depending on at what height and where the thaw occurs. This all brings new challenges for our staff and our communities, and I’d urge residents to make sure they are appropriately prepared.”

The region was last hit by flooding in early February following its second widespread snowfall of the year.