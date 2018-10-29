Five jobs created at Richardson and Starling’s new Hawick office

Scotland’s largest building preservation company, Richardson and Starling, kick-started its latest expansion exercise on Monday, with the opening of its new office in Hawick.

Five new posts are being created, with the company actively recruiting from the local area. The firm is seeking four technicians to join its property surveyor, who is already in place.

The premises in Lochpark Industrial Estate will service Hawick and the Borders, and takes the company’s branch network to 14 across Scotland and the North of England.

“There is a strong market for our services in the Borders with a high demand to use companies who are locally based,” said Richardson and Starling’s managing director, Graham Duncan.

“Our Dumfries office has serviced the area until now, but we are keen to work more closely with local suppliers, so setting up an Hawick office was the next obvious step for us.”

The latest addition to the firm’s branch network comes after the announcement in August of a new Inverness office where seven new posts were created.

In July, the firm won a national trade body’s UK contractor of the year title for the record third successive year.

The Cambuslang-headquartered organisation retained the ‘Contractor of the Year, Damp and Timber Treatment’ title at The Property Care Association’s Best Practice Awards, held last month at The Slate, University of Warwick.

The firm also walked away with the ‘Innovation’ title as well as two highly commended accolades in the ‘Training and Staff Development’ and ‘Sustainability’ categories.

Richardson and Starling is the largest company within the Veitchi Group and has been providing preservation services since 1935.