Five injured in car crash on A72 near Walkerburn

Five people were injured in a car crash near Walkerburn last night, May 29.

All five – four adults and one child – are now in hospital, some with injuries described as serious. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening, however.

The two-car collision they were involved in east of Walkerburn at around 8.20pm led to the A72 Edinburgh-Carlisle road being closed there for several hours.

Police officers, ambulance teams and three fire crews from nearby Peebles and Innerleithen were sent to their aid after the crash.

The four adults were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and the child was taken to the capital’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

The A72 was reopened not long before 6am today, May 30.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At 8.22pm on Wednesday, May 29, officers responded to reports of a two-car accident on the A72 east of Walkerburn.

“Five casualties were taken to hospital, four to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and one to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

“Some of their injuries are believed to be serious.

“The road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “At around 8.25pm last night, we responded to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the A72 near Walkerburn.”