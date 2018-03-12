Five Borders beers feature in supermarket festival

Five Borders breweries are in line for shares in a £114,000 windfall, thanks to supermarket chain Aldi’s 14th Scottish Beer Festival, on now.

Exclusives from Traquair House Brewery near Innerleithen, the Born in the Borders Brewery at Lanton Mill and Broughton Ales at the village it takes its name from are among 34 beers featured.

Tempest Brewing Co's Cascadian Blonde beer.

Their offerings are Traquair Spring Ale, Flower of Scotland and No 5 Proper IPA respectively.

They join Edinburgh-based Old Worthy Brewing Co’s Blood Orange Scurvy, brewed in Broughton too, and Tempest Brewing Co’s Cascadian Blonde, made in Tweedbank.

All are on sale at Scotland’s 78 Aldi stores, including the chain’s only Borders branch as yet, in Galashiels, as long as stocks last.

Graham Nicolson, the firm’s group buying director for Scotland, said: “We have once again scoured the country to bring craft beer fans the very best Scotland has to offer.

“There’s a real thirst for the country’s high-quality craft beers – and the fact we are celebrating the 14th festival highlights how popular they are.”

“Since the first one in 2012, the festivals have generated in excess of £1.9m worth of sales supporting Scotland’s craft breweries.

“The beauty of the festival is that it not only showcases both established and up-and-coming breweries but also gives shoppers a chance to discover a new favourite from a huge selection of beers and ales they may not have been able to get their hands on otherwise.”

Further showing its support for Scotland’s craft beer industry, Aldi has once again been announced as the headline sponsor of this year’s Scottish Beer Awards, and the festival features three previous prize-winners.