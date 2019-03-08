First of three Jedburgh schools set for closure goes on the market

One of Jedburgh’s three schools due to close next year has gone up for sale.

Howdenburn Primary School, built in 1970, will close for good when pupils transfer to the town’s new £32m intergenerational campus in Hartrigge Park next March.

Scottish Borders Council put the 5.6-acre Lothian Road site went on the market last week through Galashiels firm Edwin Thompson.

The surveyor firm said: “️The former school buildings will be demolished and cleared by Scottish Borders council prior to sale. The site is available with vacant possession as a cleared site in Autumn 2020.

“The site is within the Jedburgh development boundary and is identified as a ‘regeneration site’ within the council’s main issues report which is the forerunner to the Scottish Borders Local Development Plan 2.”

Inquiries into the sale are invited to Edwin Thompson’s Galashiels office.