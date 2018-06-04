First minister dons Selkirk-born tartan

A Selkirk tartan created to help beat cancer will be worn around some of the most powerful necks in Scotland, after the team behind them presented scarves in Holyrood.

Designed by Elaine Monro, a member of the Cancer Research UK Selkirk fundraising group, and woven by Lochcarron of Scotland in their Selkirk mill, the tartan was launched last November to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research.

Since then over 1,200 pink, purple and turquoise scarves have been sold, with proud owners including musical theatre star Michael Ball, singer Alfie Boe and Olympic gold medallist Katherine Grainger.

And now the First Minister of Scotland can be added to that list, after she and opposition leader Ruth Davidson were presented with scarves in Holyrood last week.

The First Minister said: “This special tartan is a great, innovative idea to help raise money for what is an incredibly important cause.

“Cancer is something that touches the lives of so many in society and the clinical research is vital in our attempts to beat it.”

Mrs Monro came up with the idea of creating a tartan in Cancer Research UK colours while having coffee in the Lochcarron of Scotland shop in Selkirk.

She said: “It struck me as such a great way to raise funds, but I could never have dreamed that it would prove so successful.

“We were blown away by the people of Selkirk and the people of Scotland, they have just embraced the scarf. It has been phenomenal.”

MSP Rachael Hamilton, who invited members of the group to Holyrood, added: “It was a real privilege to host Elaine and others from Cancer Research UK’s Selkirk fundraising committee.

“They do tremendous work and the Friends of Cancer Research UK tartan is a fantastic initiative which has been a true success.”