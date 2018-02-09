Firefighters tackling hay blaze at Borders farm

More than 20 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a farm near St Boswells.

Hay bales have been set alight at Camieston Farm, west of Charlesfield, run by George Marshall (Ancrum), and damage has also been caused to the building housing them.

Fire crews are using jets to keep the blaze under control and prevent it spreading to other buildings there.

The fire was reported at 11.40am today, and two engines were initially sent out, from Selkirk and Galashiels, later followed by another two, from Hawick and Lauder.

It is not known yet how the fire started or how much damage has been caused.